Sports News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Ex-Great Olympics chief promises to reward players if they beat Hearts on Saturday

Some Great Olympics players

Former Vice-Chairman of Accra Great Olympics, Humphrey Williams, has promised the playing team a huge financial package if they are able to beat regional rivals Accra Hearts of Oak on Saturday in the Ghana Premier League.



The ‘dade boys’ face-off with Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 11 fixtures.



The two sides dropped points in their matchday 10 games as Hearts of Oak drew against Berekum Chelsea away from home and Olympics were held at home by Karela United.



Hearts and Olympics will be looking to return to winning ways in this fixture and the bragging rights will be in contention in this derby.



Humphrey who fulfilled his promise by donating cash of GHC5,000 to the team in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League game when Olympics defeated Inter Allies has vowed to do same should Oly beat Hearts on Saturday.



“Immediately after the final whistle, I will join the team in the dressing room and deliver the package to them,” he revealed to Happy Sports.



Just one point separates the two sides on the league table with Hearts second on the table with 16 points whilst Olympics is seventh on the table with 15 points.



Hearts of Oak will play as host against Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday 30 January 2021.