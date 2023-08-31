Ex-Ghanaian international Lawrence Adjei reveals why he chose Asante Kotoko over Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Former Ghanaian international Lawrence Adjei has disclosed the reason why he moved to Asante Kotoko despite initial interest from bitter rivals, Hearts of Oak.



Adjei was a household name in the Ghana Premier League after bursting onto the scene in 1997 for AshantiGold SC. He played alongside Nana Arhin Duah, Yaw Owusu, Ebenezer Dadzie, and Isaac Quainoo among others until the year 2000.



According to Lawrence Adjei, there had been earlier talks of a possible move to Hearts of Oak who had already spoken to him following his outstanding performance for the Miners.



Speaking to Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Adjei now based in the United States said, Kotoko also popped up in the eleventh hour but he had to weigh both offers and decide on where to continue his career.



“Hearts already called and told me of their interest when I was still with Ashantigold. I even trained with Hearts of Oak for a week because everything was going well. But there was a little misunderstanding and I was whisked away by Herbert Addo”.



“I was in the Black Meteors cam by then together with Nana Arhin Duah, Edmund Copson, and Sammy Adjei when Kotoko came to the camp and told me they had seen my card with Ashantigold and Hearts have not gone for it. We want you to come and play for us rather than forget about Hearths. I weighed both offers and I realized Kotoko’s offer was better and that landed me with the Porcupine Warriors”, he added.



He joined Russian team Spartak Moscow in 2001 and after a year, he crossed paths to Arminia Bielefeld in Germany in 2002.



In 2005, he won the 2004 CAF Confederations Cup with Hearts of Oak and also played in the 2005 CAF Super Cup.



He played in India from January to June 2008 with Sporting Clube de Goa and later moved on to feature for Sporting Club de Bangul from the Central African Republic from 2008 to 2010.





Watch the video below:







