Ex-Ghanaian international Kwaku Manu narrates how B.A United was relegated in 1990/91

Former Ghanaian international and B.A. United forward Kwaku Manu has disclosed his decision to leave B.A United led to the club’s relegation to Division One in the 1990/91 Ghana Premier League season.



Kwaku Manu was a household name in Ghana when he won the WAFU Cup with Cornerstone in 1987 and went on to play for Asante Kotoko, B.A. United, and GHAPOHA before crossing paths to Shell de Gabon in Gabon.



According to Manu, his decision to part ways with the club was based on lies peddled against him which were untrue but not based on issues with the management or technical team.



Speaking to Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, Kwaku Manu said “The reason why I left B.A United was because one player told lies about me which had no iota of truth so I decided to leave”



“When the authorities later found out they were false, I had already taken my decision to leave and that was the reason why the club was relegated. They said we took money from Okwahu United but myself and a few others had no idea of the whole issue. When they came to apologize, we said we won't return”, he added.



B.A United returned to topflight football in 2014 after a decade in the lower tier and again returned to the lower tier after the 2014/2015 season.



The Sunyani-based currently plays in Zone 1 of the Division One League.



Kwau Manu played in Gabon for Shell de Gabon and also featured for the Black Stars.





