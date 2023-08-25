Ex-Ghanaian international Godwin Attram reveals secret to his successful career

Sports News of Friday, 25 August 2023

Former Ghanaian international Godwin Attram has said that his successful career was built on discipline and willingness to listen to wise counsel.



Attram began his career with home-based club Great Olympics in 1996 and in 1998, moved to Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.



He was then transferred on loan to Danish club Silkerborg IF where he played a total of 31 matches and scored 5 goals in 2001.



According to Attram, as a young footballer, he met players who paved the way for him to play to the highest level, citing that he did listen to their advices and was keen on being disciplined always.



Speaking to Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, Attram, popularly known as ‘Platini’ said “In the olden days, they used to say that, you can’t mess with Coach Afranie or Coach Addey. You are even scared because that was what we used to shape our careers. It is not only about learning but discipline is key. Football is now about discipline”.



“I keep saying that, there is an abundance of talents in Ghana but the only problem is the system and the mindset. If you look at Europe, one of their key components is discipline but in Ghana, the case is different. I want to plead with players that if they get chances, they should be keen on being disciplined”, he added.



Attram went on to have stints in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Qatar, Dubai, UAE and Oman.



He also represented the Ghana national team in the 2006 African Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt. He played 10 times for Ghana between 1997 to 2006 and scored one goal.



Attram is the founder of the Attram De Visser Soccer Academy, a lower-tier club that is focused on nurturing and grooming talents.







