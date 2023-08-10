Ex-Ghanaian international Dramani Kalilu advises footballers to avoid drugs

Sports News of Thursday, 10 August 2023

Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko defender Mohammed Dramani Kalilu has advised young footballers to stay away from drugs in order to succeed in their careers.



According to the former Ghanaian international players who use drugs put their ability to play well for a prolonged length of time in jeopardy.



Kalilu shared his thoughts on the matter, stating, "If you are an upcoming player and anyone tells you weed and body enhancement drugs will help your football career, it's a lie. It doesn't add anything to your football skills."



Kalilu Dramani became well-known in the early 1990s when he was a member of Ghana's Black Starlets squad.



He was part of the Starlets team that represented Ghana in the 1989 FIFA U-16 World Championship in Scotland.



Dramani, 50, was also a bronze medalist at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Spain.



