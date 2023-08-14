Ex-Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Baffour narrates how he escaped death in South Africa

Sports News of Monday, 14 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghanaian international Baffour has revealed how he escaped death at the hands of fans in South Africa during a cup game against rivals Orlando Pirates.



Baffour was transferred from New Edubiase to South Africa giants Mamelodi Sundowns in 2012 after he emerged as the top scorer in the 2012 Ghana Premier League season with 21 goals. He joined alongside compatriot Mumuni Abubakar.



According to Baffour, he was mostly relegated to the bench because he was not the favoUrite of the coach but managed to mark an impact whenever he got a few minutes on the field.



Narrating his ordeal, the former Ashantigold and New Edubaise forward said the entire team escaped death by a whisker after fans of Mamelodi Sundowns pounced on the coach and the technical team following their defeat to Orlando Pirates.



Baffour said it took the swift intervention of the security who managed to escape with the coaches together with some players of which he was included.



“We played a cup game against Orlando Pirates in Durban and we lost bitterly. After the game, the supporters displayed their rowdiness and severally beat the hell out of us, especially the coaches. We were rescued by the security and how they even moved the coaches aware was an eye saw”, he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.



“Had it not been for the police and military escort from the stadium, some of us would have been dead by now”, he added.



Baffour was named to the Black Stars' provisional 25-man squad for the 2012 African Cup of Nations but was not included in the final 23-man squad for the tournament.



On 26 February 2012, Baffour was called up to Ghana to face Chile and he made his Ghana debut against Chile on 29 February 2012 in the United Statees.











Watch the video below:



















LSN/NOQ