Sports News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Ex-Ghana winger Quincy Owusu-Abeyie makes U-turn from retirement at age 34

Abeyie has returned to active football

Ghana international Quincy Owusu-Abeyie has made a return to football after joining Dutch amateur side SV Robinhood Amsterdam.



The 34-year-old announced his retirement from football a year ago and ventured into music after difficult spells with the likes of Arsenal, Spartak Moscow, Panathinaikos and Boavista.



He, however, joined SV Robinhood Amsterdam together with former Cameroonian international Eyong Enoh.



Owusu-Abeyie once a huge prospect for Arsenal after coming through the Club’s youth ranks before making the senior team represented Ghana at the 2010 FIFA World Cup having played for the Netherlands at Youth level.



He also played for the Black Stars at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations tournament hosted in Ghana scoring in the third and fourth playoff match against the Cote d’ Ivoire.

