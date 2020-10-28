Sports News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Ex-Ghana striker reveals how he was red-carded in a game due to language barrier

Former Ghana striker, Joetex Asamoah Frimpong

Former Ghana and Young Boys striker Joetex Asamoah Frimpong has opened up on an incident which saw him exit a game after being shown the red card.



According to the 38-year-old, it happened in a league game against St Gallen, where he thought he had been insulted by the player which moved him to react by pushing the player, injuring him in the process.



Speaking in an interview on Happy FM’s Sports program ‘Where are they?” he disclosed that language barrier caused him to react to the situation as he did not understand what the player said but felt insulted.



“When you don’t understand someone’s else language, you will easily get angry. I got angry because I thought Gjasula insulted me so I pushed him and he got hurt in the process. I got a red card for my offence.



“I was handed a four-match ban and given a fine of 1,100 US dollars for assaulting St. Gallen player Jürgen Gjasula during a league match”.



Meanwhile, the former Enyimba FC striker disclosed that he suffered a knee injury which ruled him out of football for a long time leading to his retirement from the game.



"I got an injury in my knees and I had to do surgery three times. I walk normal but I just can’t play football with it”.



Joetex was capped 11 times for the Black Stars and scored two goals.



He has retired from the game and currently lives in Switzerland with his family.

