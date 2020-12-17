Sports News of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ex-Ghana striker Derek Asamoah makes history, plays with son at same club in England

Ex-Ghana striker, Derek Asamoah

Ex-Ghana striker, Derek Asamoah, shared the same pitch with his teenage son after they both featured for Chestnut FC in their 3-0 win over Lowestoft in a historic father and son affair at the weekend.



The 39-year-old, who was capped four times by Ghana, played alongside Maleace Asamoah as they coasted to victory.



It was a rare occurrence for a proud father and son to share the pitch at the same time.



And the former Carlisle United favourite has expressed his delight at this historic feat.



He posted a picture of himself and his on Instagram and said:"#fatherandson making history ???????? What an amazing feeling.



"I've trained and watched you grow as a footballer...never in my wildest dream did I think we would be teammates and making history???????????? joining an elite group.



"Well done on your debut #onwardsandupwards."



Asamoah enjoyed his best career at Carlisle between 2014-17 where he tallied 14 goals including a famous equalizer for United in their 1-1 stalemate against Liverpool in the FA Cup in 2015.



He joined the Isthmian League Premier Division side Cheshunt this year after ending his stay at Haringey Borough.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.