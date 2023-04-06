Ex-Ghana star Princeton Owusu-Ansah hails Ayew family as true legends of football

Sports News of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghanaian international footballer, Princeton Owusu-Ansah has lauded the Ayew family, saying they are the true legends of football.



The Ayew family has contributed immensely to football in the country and the world at large.



However, the 46-year-old who could not hide his admiration for the Ayew family affirms they must be honoured for their outstanding contribution to football in Ghana.



The Ayew family is noted for producing several top players, including Abedi Pele whose sons Andre, Jordan and Rahim Ayew followed his footsteps to attain greater height.



Abedi Pele won the African best player of the Year award on three occasions before his retirement.



At the moment, Andre Ayew is the captain of the Black Stars and is the most capped player for Ghana.



“In fact they are the true legends of football. Blessed with it and no one can bring them down. I believe we should be saying prayers for them almost anytime football comes into mind no matter who you are”



“They deserve to be honoured. I mean their entire generation from the Maestro himself Abedi Pele Ayew, Kwame Ayew, Sola Ayew, Kofi Ayew, Sugu Ayew then to the present generation Rahim Ayew, Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew and the lovely queen behind all the success Maha Ayew”



“God bless the Ayew family. How truly I wish my family was like that. All hail the Heroes and support the call for Ghana to honour the entire family for the first time in the history of Ghana. God bless you all. We stand for love” he posted on Facebook.



