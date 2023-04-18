Ex-Ghana star Kwadwo Asamoah set to open football academy in Accra

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana star Kwadwo Asamoah has partnered with top agent Oliver Arthur to open an academy and build a mini-stadium in Accra as he begins a new life as football agent after hanging his boots.



Asamoah called it a time from active football last after a decent career in playing the sport, having won 13 trophies in total, 279 Serie A appearances with 250 starts.



He scored 12 goals and provided 24 assists across the period.



The 34-year-old holds the record as an African player with the most appearances in the Italian Serie A while playing for Udinese, Juventus, Inter Milan, and Cagliari.



The versatile footballer also made 32 UEFA Champions League and 16 Europa League appearances together with 17 Coppa Italia matches.



Asamoah joined Juventus in June 2012 for 18 million Euros, a fee that was widely regarded as a big one during that time, making him one of the most expensive African players.



Asamoah played 71 times for the Ghana national team, where he scored four goals since making his Black Stars debut on February 11, 2009.



Arthur posted on his Twitter page after sharing photos of the academy project:



"The dream is big, and we are committed to making it a reality. Most importantly, the impact would be massive.



"It's always a joy to make a difference in the life of the youth. Thank God for the partnership with Kwadwo Asamoah."



Having started his career at lower-tier club Asokwa Deportivo before moving to Liberty Professionals and then to Italy where he spent majority of his career, Asamoah knows how it is to realise your dream through projects like an academy.



The respected player aims at using his connections to impact the life of the youth who dreams of playing football at the highest level.



