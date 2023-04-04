Ex-Ghana midfielder Derek Boateng fears for the future of Ghana football

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars international midfielder Derek Boateng has lamented about the future of Ghana football.



The 39-year-old who is currently a football scout is the latest to add his voice to the recent happenings in Ghana football and has therefore for the development of the game in the country.



Boateng in an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM asserted his is scared for the future of Ghana football considering how fast the Francophone countries are developing their game.



“I’m really scared about our game because of the kind of talents I see from these Francophone countries. It’s really difficult comparing our game to these Francophone countries, one thing I have realized about them is that they really develop the young players”



In recent times, Ghanaian clubs have failed to excel in Africa inter club competitions especially Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, depicting the decline of Ghana football at large.



Boateng started his playing career with Liberty Professionals before departing to feature for top clubs in Europe FC Koln, Fulham, Getafe and others.



The former midfielder featured for the Black Stars between 2001 to 2013, playing 47 games and scoring 1 goal in the process.



Boateng was part of the Black Stars team that reached the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.