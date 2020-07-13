Sports News of Monday, 13 July 2020

Ex-Ghana goalie Ali Jarrah backs C.K Akonnor to end Afcon drought

Former Accra Hearts of Oak and Ghana goalkeeper Ali Jarrah is confident that coach Charles Akonnor can end the country's AFCON trophy drought.



Ghana has not won the Nations Cup since 1982, coming close on three occasions in the last two decades.



After a disappointing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, the Ghana Football Association ended their relationship with Kwasi Appiah, appointing Charles Akonnor as the new coach.



Akonnor is yet to make his national team coaching debut but Ali Jarrah is optimistic that the former Kotoko coach will be successful with the Black Stars.



"C.K needs support," he told Citi Tv's The Tracker Show. "The materials are there and through the support, we can break that jinx."



"C.K Akonnor was appointed because he is capable so we should allow him to pick his best team, make his own decisions," he added.



"The players must play for C.K and the not country, they should see him as a former captain and I tell you we can win the AFCON."

