Ex-Ghana goalie Abukari Damba predicts Asante Kotoko will win Ghana Premier League

Soccer News of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ex-Ghana international Abukari Damba expects Asante Kotoko to crowned champions of this season's Ghana Premier League.



Damba has been impressed with the work ethic of the Porcupine Warriors in the campaign.



Mariano Barreto and his charges open a four-point lead in midweek after beating Ebusua Dwarfs at their adopted home ground in Obuasi.



"I wish I was a soothsayer but I am not. However, if you push me to the wall, I will tell you I see Kumasi Asante Kotoko lifting the trophy this season,'' Damba told Dunkwa-On-Offin based Solar FM.



''This will be followed by Accra Great Olympics with Hearts Of Oak placing third whilst the 4th team will be decided by the last round of matches."



Asante Kotoko are back to the field on Sunday against Liberty Professionals in Sogakope.



