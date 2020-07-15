Sports News of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Ex-Ghana ace Michael Essien stands in solidarity with Azerbaijanis

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien, has joined other stars in showing solidarity with Azerbaijani soldiers and civilians who were killed as a result of the Armenian aggression around the Aghdam village, Tovuz region.



Essien, who plies his trade in Azerbaijan with Sabail FK, posted a picture of the Azerbaijani flag expressing his solidarity with the European nation following the Armenia attack to invade internationally recognized Azerbaijan territory-Tovuz which began from 12th of July.



Within this period, Azerbaijan has lost 11 soldiers including four high-rank military officers.



It is reported that Armenian troops ignored a legally authorized ceasefire and war rules by attacking Azerbaijan lands and putting the lives of civilians in danger.



Notably, Aziz Azizov, 76, a resident of Aghdam village, Tovuz region, was killed by Armenians. He died as a result of a shell fired at his house when he left his bedroom.



Meanwhile, there was also a solidarity march by Azerbaijanis in the city of Baku.





