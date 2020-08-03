Sports News of Monday, 3 August 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Ex-Ghana International Ahmed Barruso organizes football gala to support illegal Ghanaian migrants in Italy

Former Ghana International Ahmed Barusso together with some ex-footballers organised a football match to help illegal Ghanaian migrants in Italy.



The football match is held annually to unearth talents and also raise awareness among the Ghanaian community especially those to have arrived in the country illegally.



The football game which is championed by former AS Roma star Ahmed Barusso, is also supported by the Ghanaian community in Italy.



“Every year we play a game to raise support from some of countrymen and also advise the young ones”, he told Mac Paradise Okocha in an interview on Happy FM.



“The game is between some of us who were able to come to Italy legally and the illegal Ghanaian migrants in Italy”.



“The game is played to honour these illegal migrants who also made it to Italy and also encourage them that we are all one people”, he added.



The game played on Saturday ended in a draw with both sides sharing the spoils.



Below is the list of players who took part in the game



Ahmed Barusso



Kennedy Colley- (Former Liberty Professionals, Hearts of Oak)



Amidu Salifu0 (Former Fiorentina, Catania, Brescia, Modena U-20)



Godfred Adofo (Former Parma FC, CFR Cluj, UTA Arad)



Others



Elvis Kwarteng Dede (Crociati noceto, Borgo sandonino)



Adolfo Godfred



Fuseni Abdul Gafaru (Real Sportive and Cittedella)



Rabiu Jibril (Young Diamonds, Akwatia)



Mike Yankey (Verper’s Cape Coast)



Bismark- King Faisal Babies



Juma Shadow (Suhum Ma



Coach Fazil Rahman

