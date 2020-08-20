Soccer News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Ex-Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi's leadership qualities were unique - William Amamoo

Former Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former Ghana goalkeeper William Amamoo has lauded ex-Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi for his exemplary leadership he exhibited during his tenure as president of the FA.



William Amamoo said the former CAF first Vice President was highly respected by the players of the national team which also contributed to Ghana's highest level in Africa and World football during his era.



“Kwesi Nyantakyi irrespective of what has happened to him, we still have to worship him", William Amamoo told Happy FM.



“The presence of Kwesi Nyantakyi in the camp had a big influence".



"He gave us a lot of respect. Even if the players do something and they notice his presence they tend to change”.



Amamoo also disclosed that former teammate Sulley Ali Muntari was one of the most disciplined players he played with in the national team.



“Sulley Muntari is very disciplined. He was one of the most respectful players in the team. It is only when you offend him that there is a problem”.“Don’t listen to what people say and just get close to him”.



He thanked former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah for the support and encouragement he gave him when he lost his father.



William Amamoo last game for the Black Stars was against Japan in a friendly game which the Stars lost 4-3.





