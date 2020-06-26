Sports News of Friday, 26 June 2020

Ex-GFA staff dead

Kwaku-Ampem Darko, the former Ghana Football Association Deputy General Secretary has kicked the bucket according to reports from the local media outlets.



It has been reported that Kwaku met his demise on Friday morning.



The cause of his shocking death is yet to be discovered.



Kwaku-Ampem Darko was one of the long-serving personnel in the GFA. He served under Ghana football's governing body for almost ten years.

