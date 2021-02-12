Sports News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Ex-GFA boss loses Council of State elections in Savannah region

Former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association, Leopowura Mahamudu Nuru-Deen Jawula

Former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association Leopowura Mahamudu Nuru-Deen Jawula has lost his bid to be elected as a member of the Council of State.



In elections held on Friday, February 12, Alhaji MND Jawula lost to retired teacher Adam Zakaria in the Savannah Region.



Both MND Jawula and a third candidate, Mohammed Adams Abdul, a lecturer at the Bolgatanga Technical University, failed to get any votes.



Mr. Zakari, 65, polled 14 out of 14 votes to emerge the winner.



He will join the Council as representative of the Savannah Region in the next four years.



The elections were conducted by the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) in accordance with Paragraph (C) of Clause 2 of Article 89 of the 1992 Constitution.