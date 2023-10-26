Ex-Chelsea star Ryan Bertrand picks Tony Yeboah over Essien as favourite Ghanaian player of all-time

Sports News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Chelsea player, Ryan Bertrand has named Ghanaian football legend, Anthony Yeboah as his favourite Ghanaian player of all time.



Despite playing with Ghanaian midfield maestro Michael Essien at Chelsea, Bertrand revealed in an interview with GhanaWeb that Tony Yeboah, who played for Leeds United, was one of the players who greatly influenced him.



He mentioned that while growing up, he always aspired to recreate Tony Yeboah's famous crossbar goal that he scored for Leeds United in the Premier League.



Bertrand expressed that this particular goal against Liverpool epitomized how great Tony Yeboah was a striker.



He went on to highlight how influential Tony Yeboah's performance on the pitch was and how he was a notable player that fans, especially in Ghana, could relate to.



In Bertrand's words, "Tony Yeboah, he's crazy. I remember everyone wanted to score his goals. We are going to go with Tony Yeboah because throughout my whole youth till this day there's not been a better goal than the crossbar goal he scored."



He added, "I think his goal encapsulated all my youth, trying to recreate his goals."



