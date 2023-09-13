Ex-Black Stars goalie George Owu commends GFA president for his good works

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, George Owu has given his assessment of the Kurt Okraku Ghana Football Association (GFA) administration.



According to him, the Ghana FA leader has done well since taking up the role and must be commended for his good work.



Speaking in an interview with Onua FM, George Owu said he rates Kurt Okraku 75% out of 100% for the work he has done for the country’s football since becoming the president of the GFA.



“For me what I can say is that I will give Kurt Okraku 75%. He doing well and one thing is that he has started something. He has started something from the grassroots level with the Catch Them Young Refereeing and it’s very good,” George Owus said.



Kurt Okraku’s four-year mandate is ending this year.



Already, he has been vetted and approved to contest the upcoming GFA Presidential election.



He faces competition from former GFA Vice President George Afriyie.