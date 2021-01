Sports News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Ex-Black Stars defender Richard Kissi Boateng loses dad

Ex-Black Stars defender Richard Kissi Boateng

Former TP Mazembe and Berekum Chelsea defender Richard Kissi Boateng has lost his dad Mr Oheneba Kissi.



The sad incident happened on Wednesday after a short illness.



Mr Oheneba Kissi Boateng died at age 63.



Richard Kissi Boateng played for Liberty Professionals,TP Mazembe and Super Sports United and currently now with Berekum Chelsea.

Join our Newsletter