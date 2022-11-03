Ex-Black Stars defender John Paintsil tips Ghana to reach final of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil has indicated that he is confident Ghana can go all the way in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Speaking to Joy Sports in an interview, the retired footballer who is now a coach said he is tipping the national team to reach the finals of this year’s mundial in Qatar.



According to him, Ghana has the experience now and should be able to bring home the world cup trophy at the end of the tournament.



“I wish the guys all the best. From the bottom of my heart, the team will reach final.



“We have the experience to win now because why, we are experienced now in the FIFA World Cup,” John Paintsil shared.



At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ghana has been drawn in Group H, a group that has been described by many as the group of death.



The Black Stars will face Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



