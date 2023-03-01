Ex-Black Stars defender Eric Addo leads PSV delegation to scout for talents in Ghana

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

A delegation from The Netherlands Eredivisie side PSV have expressed excitement and commended Attram Academy players for their work rate and creativity on the field of play.



PSV head of the youth team and technical director Ernest Faber, and scout Eric Addo are in Ghana to scout for players and exchange ideas between Attram DeVissa Academy PSV Eindhoven.



The delegation will be spending four days with the team. After watching the Attram DeVisser academy team’s training and friendly matches in the first two days, the two have expressed an impression of the level of quality displayed by the players.



Ernest Faber lauded the team's style of play and believes the future looks bright for the young players.



‘I’m really impressed with the team’s performance and their creativity in their play. There is lot of potential in them and the creative aspect of their game is exceptional, I think the future looks bright for them.



‘It is always good for people like us [Ernest Faber and Eric Addo] to come to Ghana to look at these wonderful players, then we add some more touches to their game which will help in their development.



‘Attram played in the Netherlands and I am happy with how he is impacting the knowledge on this young squad,’ he added.



Former Ghana international Eric Addo expressed excitement after watching the team and outlined the difference between European football and of Ghana.



‘The boys are really doing well here since I’ve been watching them here train and their friendly matches too they are really talented with so much potential in them so I am Impressed.



Good ‘The European game goes very faster than that of Ghana due to the pitches if you play on dry pitches the ball moves a bit slower so pitches must be watered to improve the game mostly it also depends on the weather condition between the two continents.



‘But I like how the players are performing here, there is so much potential in them which must not be looked down on for this is why we are also here to help develop it further for them.’



President of Attram De Visser Soccer Academy, Godwin Attram who appreciates his ex-teammate's visitation said this is a massive thing for his club and also serves as motivation to the club