Ex-Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah to contest for Ghana FA Exco membership

Sports News of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars head coach, James Kwesi Appiah could soon be working with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



According to a report by Kumasi-based Opemsuo Radio, the experienced Ghanaian tactician is set to contest in the upcoming Executive Council (ExCo) election of the GFA.



It is understood that he has the backing of the Life Patron of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II.



What that means is that the entire Porcupine Warriors family and Asanteman will be rooting for James Kwesi Appiah in the election.



If elected, the former Black Stars head coach will be representing Asante Kotoko and fighting for the good of football in the country in general.



In the past, he played professionally for Asante Kotoko and represented the Black Stars as well.



He has given back as a coach for the Black Stars and could soon be involved in football administration in the country as well.



Currently, James Kwesi Appiah is a member of the Interim Management Committee set up by Otumfuo to oversee the affairs of Asante Kotoko.