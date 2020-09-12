Soccer News of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ex-Ashgold defender Eric Donkor to reveal his next club in 'coming days’

Donkor is a free agent after ending his two years association with the Miners

Former AshantiGold defender Eric Donkor has said that he will make his next club public in the coming days.



Donkor is a free agent after ending his two years association with the Miners last month. He and the club failed to reach an agreement for a contract renewal.



Initial reports suggested that Hearts of Oak had made contact with him, however, the club denied it.



And the former Kotoko left-back has revealed his next destination will be communicated by his management soon.



"For now, I cannot confirm where my next club will be but in the coming days, my management will release a press statement on my next move", the former Asante Kotoko defender told Angel 102.9 Accra.



Donkor joined Ashgold from Kotoko in 2018. He played a key role in the Miners winning the NC Special competition last year.





