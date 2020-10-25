Soccer News of Sunday, 25 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ex-Asante Kotoko striker Stephen Owusu dies, aged 37

Stephen Owusu

Former Asante Kotoko striker Stephen Owusu is confirmed dead at age 37.



The news of his demise was announced by her sister Abigail Comfort Owusu on Saturday, October 24, 2020 via Facebook.



She posted a collage of the former Tusker FC player with the inscription: "Fare thee my brother."



According to reports, Owusu has been bedridden for some time now after contracting an illness in Kenya.



He was also a former player for Heart of Lions and Accra Celtics.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.