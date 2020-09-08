Sports News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Ex-Asante Kotoko goalkeeper advises Felix Annan to avoid interviews over lack of playtime

Felix Annan has in several interviews blamed the club for lack of support

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Anthony Osei Kwadwo has advised Felix Annan to stop his rant and focus on reclaiming his number one spot.



The Kotoko captain was ousted from his position by second goal goalkeeper Kwame Baah on matchday four of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League which was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



The former WAFA goalkeeper has struggled to also maintain his form which saw him lose a place in the Black Stars squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers which was also postponed.



Felix Annan in a series of interviews with the media opened up on his struggles last season and which he blamed the club for lack of support.



Anthony Osei Kwadwo has advised the captain of the side to keep mute and focus on his career.



"I will advise Felix Annan to avoid interviews over the lack of playing time at Asante Kotoko. He should keep the focus on his training, definitely, his time will come. A player doesn't need to have an issue with his coach", he said in an interview.





