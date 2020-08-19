Sports News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Ex-Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong backs Nana Yaw Amponsah to succeed as CEO

Former Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong has thrown his weight behind newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the club Nana Yaw Amponsah to succeed at the club.



Nana Yaw Amponsah has been appointed on a three-year contract to turn the fortunes of the club around after wooing the Board with his brilliant modern football administration skills and knowledge.



The Porcupine Warriors have been hit with a lot of managerial crisis in recent times, the Phar Rangers owner is seen as an antidote to the problem.



Frimpong who has played under different managements says the policies to be introduced and implemented by Nana Yaw Amponsah is what will make him successful.



“A lot of people, especially the Kotoko supporters, have confidence in him as the perfect man for the Job. I think with that he can succeed by being dedicated to the work assigned to him,” he told Graphic online.



“With the little I know about kotoko, if you are dedicated to the progress of the club everything you do becomes successful for you and I believe he will deliver.



“His experience and policies would determine his achievements as the new leader of the club. I think he has plans and knows what to do for the progress of the club,” he added.



He urged the supporters of the club to give the Nana Yaw Amponsah all the support for him to deliver.









