Ex-Anderlecht boss congratulates Ben Boateng over his nomination for Forty Under Forty Ghana Awards

Ghanaian football administrator Benjamin Boateng(far right)

Former head coach of RSC Anderlecht, Herman Van Holsbeeck has heaped praises on budding football administrator Benjamin Boateng on his nomination for this year's Forty Under 40 Sports Personality Award.



Holsbeeck in his congratulatory remarks expressed his overwhelming happiness for young Boateng whose leadership skills has urged him to yearn for more.



"Boateng is a responsible gentleman with good leadership qualities and I'm not surprise he has been nominated for the Forty Under 40 Sports Category. I believe he will be the winner in that category,” Holsbeeck said.



"The football fraternity and sports enthusiasts as a whole must be proud of him. I’m always impressed and amazed when I see Boateng mobilising his own funds to finance the young footballers and nurture talents to make their vision come through.” he added.



Holsbeeck, who coached Anderlecht in 2003 and 2018, implored that Boateng yearn for more success.



Boateng in his own way has contributed immensely to the football fraternity in Ghana after setting up the with the Karineb football Academy.



His Academy has served and helped young talents to even gain sponsorship to further their Senior High School education at the Okuapeman Senior High School, Akropong.

