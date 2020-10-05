Sports News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ex-Allies captain Isaac Twum joins Mjøndalen from IK Start

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Twum has left IK Start to sign an agreement with Mjøndalen that will last until the 2022 season.



Twum joined Start in 2018 from Ghanaian side Inter Allies FC after impressing in the 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations.



Ghana won the African tournament and Twum was named the tournament’s best player.



In this year’s Elite Series, Twum has 10 games and one goal. The 22-year-old won the match in the 1-0 victory for Start over Aalesund.



Twum will have his first training session with Mjøndalen on Thursday and is expected to be ready for play in the brown suit already next Sunday when Viking visits Consto Arena.

