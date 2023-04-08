Everything will be fine - Great Olympics captain assures fans

Sports News of Saturday, 8 April 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Captain of Great Olympics Kasim Razak has urged fans to remain confident in the team's battle for survival in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



The two-time champions are currently experiencing one of their worst season in the league having lost 10 games in 25 matches with just eight wins.



The Accra-based side have already changed managers but their story looks quite unchanged as they continue to struggle for positive results.



The skipper, Kasim Razak is however confident their problems are not too far from being solved.



"We had some issues at the beginning of the season which has affected us a lot. But as time goes on we will try to solve the issues. Everything will be fine. I always try to maintain unity in the team. Things will soon be better," he told 3Sports.



The Oly Dade lads are just three points above the relegation zone with 31 points.



In their remaining nine fixtures, they will play Aduana Stars and Kotoko among other top teams before the end of the season.



Kobby Mensah's men have won only twice in their last ten matches, making them the worst Ghana Premier League side in that period.