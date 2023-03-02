'Everything is possible' - Hearts coach Slavko Matic being hopeful ahead of Super clash

Sports News of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic has indicated that he is aware it will be a tough match against Asante Kotoko in the Super Cup.



The two most successful Ghana Premier League clubs will be locking horns in the upcoming weekend in a Week 19 encounter of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.



Ahead of the game, coach Slavko Matic says he is hopeful Hearts of Oak can get a win although the team is not in the best form.



“It is a big game. Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak and for me, everything is possible.



“The injured players must recover for the game on Sunday,” coach Slavko Matic said.



The Serbian tactician said this during the post match interview of the game between Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak on Wednesday afternoon.