Everything in place for Hearts of Oak to be successful - Vincent Odotei Sowah

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak board member, Vincent Odotei Sowah, believes everything is in place for the club to be successful despite the torrid times they are going through.



The Phobians have just three wins from the 13 league games they have played this season and are heading into this coming weekend's game against Asante Kotoko on the back of a 1-0 loss against Aduana FC.



Speaking in the aftermath of the team's recent challenges and the subsequent dismissal of former coach Martin Koopman, Odotei Sowah addressed the media after a press conference on Tuesday.



He proudly disclosed that players within the club have reached milestones such as building their own houses, owning cars, and even traveling abroad.



“Everything is in place for the club to be successful. Hearts of Oak players who have not travelled before are building houses; they are buying cars; we look at their welfare,” the former MP said.



We think we have everything in place which is necessary for any endeavor so we thought that the softer issue Koopman will come and solve it.”