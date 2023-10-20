Everything has it time – Jordan Ayew speaks on winning 2023 AFCON

Sports News of Friday, 20 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew, has discussed Black Stars' chances of winning the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast next year.



The West African country is one of the 24 countries that will be battling to win the ultimate.



Having won the trophy in 1982 in Libya, Ghana have come close to ending the jinx in 1992, 2010, and 2015 but failed to win the ultimate.



The recent poor performance of the Black Stars have been questioned ahead of the tournament. Ghana suffered a 2-0 defeat against Mexico and a 4-0 defeat against the USA in the October international friendlies without scoring a goal.



With the 34th edition of the AFCON slated to kick off in less than four months, the Crystal Palace striker says everything comes with time.



He also added that the team is in transition with a good place in charge.



“Everything has its time,” Jordan told Palace website. “When I’m at Palace I focus 100 percent on Palace, and when I’m with the Ghana national team, I focus 100 percent on Ghana.



“There’s no problem about thinking what will be happening in three months.



"We’re a team in a building process. We know each other now and we have a good manager in place," he added.



Ghana have been housed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.



The 2023 AFCON will kick off from January 13 to February 11.