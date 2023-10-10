Everyone is open to contest for the GFA Exco spot – Oduro Sarfo

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A member of the Ghana Football Association Executive Council, Oduro Sarfo says if newly appointed Sudan national team coach James Kwasi Appiah resigns, his seat on the council will be re-run.



According to Oduro Sarfo, the vacant seat will be open and whoever wishes to contest can do so, adding that it is not the first time such a case has happened.



Speaking to Vision1 FM, Sarfo cited a case which happened in 2012 when Kotoko replaced the late E.A. Owusu Ansah for Dr. Kwame Baah Nuakoh who was then defeated by Kudjo Fianoo of Ashgold.



“It will be a re-run so whoever wants to contest can come and do so. This is not the first time. It happened when Kotoko member of Exco EA Owusu Ansah when he died, Kotoko presented Kwame Baah Nuamoh and Kojo Fianoo came from Ashgold to beat him. There is a precedent, so everybody who wants to, should do so”, Oduro Sarfo said.



The Sudanese Football Association on Monday, October 9 officially unveiled head coach James Kwasi Appiah and his two technical staff; Fatau Dauda as the goalkeeper’s coach and Ignatius Osei-Fosu as his assistant.



The team is currently in Saudi Arabia preparing for October friendlies following the civil war in Sudan which has rendered many homeless and lives lost.



The trio will work collectively to ensure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, having missed out on the 2023 AFCON to be played in Ivory Coast next year.



Prior to securing his new role, Kwasi Appiah was elected among four others to the Executive Council of the GFA on the ticket of Asante Kotoko where he polled 10 out of 18 votes during the GFA elections on Thursday, October 5 in Tamale.



As it stands now, Kwasi Appiah is likely to resign despite not being sworn-in and focus fully on as the head coach of Sudan.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards











LSN/MA