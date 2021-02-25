Sports News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Every sport will get attention under my watch - Sports Minister-designate

Minister-designate for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif

The Minister-designate for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has said that Paralympic sports will enjoy special attention under his watch.



Speaking during his vetting on Thursday, February 25, 2021, Mustapha Ussif promised to be a ‘father for all’ sporting disciplines in the country.



He observed that over the years, para-sports has not been the focus of sports ministers but the situation will be different during his tenure.



He revealed conversations have already been held between him and the National Paralympic Committee on how they can improve the sport.



He promised to ensure that the various stadiums are friendly to the physically challenged.



“All sporting activities are going to be given attention as a minister especially para-sports. I have already engaged with them to see how we can improve.



The problem is the facilities for our brothers who are disabled so we have to improve on the facilities. They are winning medals when they go for the Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games,” he said.



He also assured that he will liaise with the National Sports Authority to pay the affiliation fees for the various para-sports committees.



“I will also follow up on the para-federation to see how we can pay their subscription. I will engage the National Sports Authority on that”.



