Every player's dream is to play at the World Cup - Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori cannot wait to make his first appearance at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as he believes it's every player's dream.



Ofori, who returned from injury is currently preparing for the Orlando Pirates clash against Kaizer Chiefs in the South African topflight league.



The Black Stars are paired in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay. Ghana will begin the campaign against Portugal on Thursday, November 24 before taking on South Korea and Uruguay in the other Group matches.



"The most important thing is that I need to perform to my best at the club so that when they call you are ready. If you are not performing at your club then you go there, you are mentally weak. The world cup stage is the biggest," he said as quoted by Sports Brief.



"Every player's dream is to play in the world cup. At the moment, I'm thinking about what my club wants to achieve and to be successful. This is my motivation and objective."



Black Stars will play Switzerland in an International friendly on November 17, before travelling to Qatar for the World Cup.