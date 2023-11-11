Every player called up for Black Stars shows full commitment - Chris Hughton

Sports News of Saturday, 11 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana head coach, Chris Hughton has jumped to the defense of Black Stars players following allegations that some players are not committed to the national team.



Speaking to BBC, the Irish-Ghanaian tactician said he has not seen any players who is not committed.



He said the spirit in camp is always wonderful and players invited always want to do their best for the Black Stars.



"I've seen nothing to say that they are not absolutely fully committed. The spirit that we see in camp is wonderful.



"And I am incredibly confident that everybody that turns out for the Black Stars is there because he wants to be there and he wants to give his all,” Coach Chris Hughton said.



On Thursday, Coach Chris Hughton named a 25-man squad for the first round of the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



Ghana will play Madagascar at home on November 17, before a game against Comoros on November 21.