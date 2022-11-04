Every coach should know his starting team by now - John Paintsil tells Otto Addo

Sports News of Friday, 4 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international, John Paintsil says Black Stars coach Otto Addo should know his starting IX by now ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Coach Addo used different players for different systems during the September pre-World Cup friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua and is yet to name the same starting line-up for consecutive games.



With few days to the global showpiece, former West Ham United defender has urged the 48-year-old to have a fair idea on his starting line-up.



"Every coach should know his 1st XI at this time. The little time they will have with the boys, they will do their best to blend them and become one team," he told BBC Sport Africa.



"Otto Addo and his staff know what they are looking for. The coaches must stand firm and believe in their abilities.



Black Stars make a return to the tournament after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia and have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.



Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.