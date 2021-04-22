Everton urged to prioritize Tariq Lamptey signing in the summer

Sports News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

English Premier League side, Everton has been urged to prioritize the signing of English-born Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey this summer ahead of Max Aarons.



This is according to ex-Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny who believes that the Norwich City teenager won’t be the best option when compared to the Brighton sensation.



“They could be making a mistake," Paddy told Football Insider when commenting on Everton’s pursuit of Max Aarons.



The ex-goalkeeper continued, “Would he [Max Aarons] want to stay at Norwich after they’ve just been promoted? It would be difficult for him to leave.



“But he is a Championship player, he’s not Premier League at the moment."



“It is a lot of money to pay for a player who has just been promoted but has only played one season in the Premier League."



“Lamptey could be the one. He’s a very good player. Everton is hit-and-miss. You don’t know what you’re going to get from them each week."



“They need to start getting a little bit more consistent. A right-back, you’d think, would be part of that.”



Currently, Tariq Lamptey is out injured and could possibly not play again until the end of the 2020/2021 football season.



He displayed impressive form in the first round of the English Premier League campaign and has been tipped to develop into a top player.