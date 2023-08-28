Everton makes offer for Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana

Sports News of Monday, 28 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Everton have intensified their interest in Kamaldeen Sulemana and are hopeful of securing a deal before the end of the current transfer window.



Sulemana completed a £22 million move to Southampton in January, rejecting Everton's interest. Despite a slow start, he scored a brace against Liverpool on the final day of the Premier League, attracting attention from other clubs.



However, his efforts with Southampton were not enough to sustain them in the English Premier League as they suffered relegation at the end of the season.



Everton have therefore rekindled their interest in the Ghana international and are said to have submitted a bid of £22m to try and convince the Saints to let go of the skillful winger.



Sulemana has expressed his desire to stay in the English Championship but is open to a possible move away from Southampton, with a potential return to the Premier League.



Everton want to strengthen their attacking options and increase their squad depth. Sulemana, who can play in the front three positions, would be a valuable long-term addition.



The potential departure of Demarai Gray from Everton this summer has prompted the club to consider alternative options. Sulemana is emerging as a contender, and the situation is worth monitoring as discussions continue.



Sulemana's potential arrival promises to inject pace, flair, and unpredictability into Everton's offensive lineup, which struggled in front of the goal last season. His caliber is deemed necessary for a successful upcoming campaign.