Sports News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Everton keeping tabs on Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey as interest increases

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey

English Premier League outfit, Everton are keeping tabs on Brighton & Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey as they eye making a summer swoop for the full-back next summer.



Having moved from Chelsea to Brighton in January 2020 for a fee of £3m, the England-born defender who is of Ghanaian descent has established himself as one of the most exciting full-backs in Europe.



Amid interest from Bayern Munich, sources are reporting that Everton looks like the likely destination for the youngster next summer.



According to reports, Tariq Lamprey has impressed the technical handlers at Everton who are also looking for a talented right-back to sign in the window after the season ends.



The club is believed to now be very interested in signing the full-back and could make an official bid before the season ends to bring him in as a long-term replacement for experienced defender Seamus Coleman.



