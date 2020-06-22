Sports News of Monday, 22 June 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Everton joins race for highly rated Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu

Premier League side, Everton have joined the race to sign Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu.



The 21-year-old has been impressive for Real Valladolid in the Spanish La Liga since making his debut.



The defender is a hot property because he has one year left on his current deal and also has a £10m buy-out clause.



Salisu has already turned down interest from France and Rennes as he knows there is a strong chance of a move to the Premier League according to reports in Spain.



He is on top of the list of La Liga defenders for clearances with 136 this season.



The likes of Southampton, Tottenham and Manchester United are all interested in the promising centre-half.

