Everton eyeing Southampton's Kamaldeen Sulemana

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward Kamaldeen Sulemana has emerged as a top transfer target for Premier League outfit Everton, Footballghana.com can reveal.



The Toffees are said to be exploring a deal to snap up the Ghana international this summer after Leeds United rejected £15m bid for Italian teenager Wilfried Gnonto.



According to Daily Mail, Everton will now turn their attention to the Black Stars winger as they grow frustrated in their attempts to sign Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds United.



Sulemana was a transfer target for Everton during the January window but Southampton beat off competition to secure the services of the pacey winger.



It is said Everton are ready to reignite their interest in former Rennes winger as they seek to bolster their squad with the acquisition of the Ghana star.



The winger’s move to Southampton from French club Stade Rennes in January saw him sign a four-and-a-half-year contract worth an initial €25 million.



Despite his relatively short time in the Premier League, the 20-year-old has shown promise, scoring two goals and providing one assist in 18 league matches last season.



Now, just six months after joining Southampton, Sulemana could depart the Saint to join Everton who are keen to sign him this summer.