Everton announce signing Ghana talent Kingsford Boakye

Sports News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Everton Under-21s have announced finalising the signing of talented Ghanaian attacker Kingsford Boakye Yiadom.



The promising 19-year-old winger has inked a two-and-a-half-year deal with the English Premiership side, set to extend until the conclusion of June 2026, pending the acquisition of a work permit.



“Kingsford Boakye has joined #EFCU21 on a two-and-a-half-year deal until the end of June 2026, subject to a work permit,” a statement from the club said.



Boakye, a product of MSK Zilina Africa, exhibited his skills and progressed through the ranks before making a move to AC Milan last year.



Joining Everton as a free agent, the young Ghanaian has established himself as a prolific attacker, having displayed his capabilities during his tenure at Zilina.



Notably, Boakye brings versatility to his game, being proficient on both the left and right wings.



The signing marks an exciting addition to Everton's Under-21 squad, highlighting the club's commitment to nurturing emerging talent.