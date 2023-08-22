Everton, Notthingham Forest battle for £8m rated Hudson-Odoi

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Everton and Nottingham Forest are in hot pursuit of Chelsea outcast Callum Hudson-Odoi.



WHAT HAPPENED? Fulham had spent most of the summer in pole position to sign the 22-year-old after the player agreed personal terms with the club. But Fulham withdrew from negotiations after failing to agree a fee with their west London neighbours. Everton and Nottingham Forest are now the most likely landing spots for the England international, according to the Evening Standard.



THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hudson-Odoi spent last season on loan to Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen, but like many homegrown prospects he has found it impossible to force his way into contention after returning to find Chelsea's squad expensively overhauled.



AND WHAT'S MORE: Hudson-Odoi looks set to follow Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek out of Stamford Bridge. Everton and Forest are still looking for recruits and may offer the winger the best chance of kickstarting his career in the Premier League.



WHAT NEXT FOR CALLUM HUDSON-ODOI? He and his representatives will be busy as they look to finalise deal before the transfer window closes on September 1.



