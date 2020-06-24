Sports News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Everton, Man Utd interested in Ghana's Salisu

Manchester United have reignited their interest in signing Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu from Real Valladolid.



Salisu, 21, who has been a revelation in the La Liga and has been on the radar of top clubs in Europe.



However, Everton have also joined the race to sign the Ghanaian who has a release clause of £10.8million.



The Ghanaian also has an offer on the table from Ligue 1 side Rennes but prefers a move to the Premier League this summer.



The 6ft 3in defender has attracted a wide range of interest following his impressive spell of form in Spain.



He tops the list of LaLiga defenders for the most clearances with a whopping 136 already this season.



Left-footed Salisu is under contract with Real Valladolid until the summer of 2022.



Spanish side Atletico Madrid, Newcastle United, Southampton and Norwich City have also been linked to the center-half.

