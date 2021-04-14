Even in Ramadan you work hard – George Afriyie praises Muslim footballers

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

George Afriyie, a former vice president of the Ghana Football Association, GFA, has reserved special praise for Muslim footballers for their dedication to the game even during Ramadan.



Muslims across the globe on Tuesday, April 13 commenced the Ramadan which spans a minimum of twenty-nine days.



In a Twitter post, George Afriyie commended Muslim footballers for training and selling out good football on match days even during the fasting period.



As they embark on the fasting, George Afriyie beseeched Heaven for blessings on the prayers the footballers will offer during the period.



“Even in Ramadan they still train for days and work hard on match days, 90 (minutes) without water so they make us happy. May Allah bless all our Muslim footballers,” he posted.



Significance of Ramadan



Ramadan is a holy month during which period the prophet Muhammad says the doors of hell are firmly sealed and the doors to heaven are wide open.



According to the holy book of Muslims, The Qur’an was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad during Ramadan.



Before the daily fast spanning the entire month, Muslims have a pre-dawn meal called suhoor and also come together at dusk to break the fast with the meal called iftaar.



Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam and is compulsory for all Muslims except those who are exempted – among others the ill, travellers, elderly, pregnant, breastfeeding, diabetic or menstruating.







