Even dead people knew I was going to be part of 2006 World Cup squad - Joetex Frimpong

Sports News of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars player, Joetex Asamoah-Frimpong has disclosed that he was heavily disappointed when he was dropped out of Ghana’s squad for the 2006 World Cup in Germany.



Joetex Frimpong was an integral member of the Black Stars squad that qualified for the 2006 World Cup for the first time in the history of the country.



However, the striker did not make the squad that the the country sent to the World Cup in Germany.



Speaking on the issue in an interview, the former Enyimba striker said he was saddened by the snub because he gave his all in the qualifiers.



“Even dead people knew that I would go to the World Cup. Talk of the qualifications, the first game against Zimbabwe, I played 20 mins and since then I played all the qualifiers,” he stated on E.TV Ghana.



He added, "So nobody thought Joetex won’t go to the World Cup because it was I and Matthew Amoah. Two of us up front, Stephen behind us, Sulley and Laryea on the flanks.”



Joetex Frimpong who was part of Ghana’s squad that played at the 2006 AFCON in Egypt disclosed that the thought of not playing at any World Cup still hurt him.



“Everything changed in Egypt because that is how Ghana is. I was disappointed and sad. I didn’t believe it. Until now I am still disappointed,” he stated



"I was sad but my father told me that things happen like that. I didn’t want to play again," Joetex said when asked why he returned to the Black Stars after the 2006 World Cup.



